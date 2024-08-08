The United States men’s basketball team will play for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Despite trailing against Serbia by as many as 17 points, the Americans were able to dig deep and pick up a thrilling, 95-91 win to earn their spot in the gold medal game.

It was one of the best basketball games you’ll ever see, as Serbia brought its A+ game and the United States needed a monster night from Steph Curry to get over the finish line. Curry wasn’t the only player who snapped himself out of an Olympic slump, as Joel Embiid was great, going for 19 points against Nikola Jokic in arguably the matchup that made him such an important addition to the U.S. roster.

After the game, Embiid celebrated by doing something that only he (and Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn, and X-Pac) can do: Dancing around while doing D-Generation X crotch chops. Sixers executive Daryl Morey posted a video of Embiid celebrating after the game while Gala’s “Freed from Desire” played, and you can tell that Embiid just had the weight of the world lifted off of his shoulders.

Embiid has done the crotch chop throughout the Olympics, and has, of course, gotten fined by the NBA for doing it in the past on multiple occasions. Anyway, Embiid and the Americans have only one thing standing between them and another gold medal: A France team led by Victor Wembanyama on Saturday. Embiid has drawn the ire of French fans all tournament, as he flirted with joining their national team before announcing he’d play for the U.S. Our hunch is that he’s not going to have a fun time dealing with their fans in the gold medal game, but if he comes out on top, he’s going to crotch chop once again.