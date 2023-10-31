Joel Embiid Got Another Fine For Doing A DX Crotch Chop

Joel Embiid has never been shy about how Triple H is his all-time favorite wrestler, and as it turns out, this keeps costing him money. After getting hit with a $25,000 fine for doing a D-Generation X crotch chop during the Philadelphia 76ers’ series against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid has once again lost out on some cash for doing DX’s famous gesture.

During the team’s 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Embiid scored, got fouled, and celebrated his upcoming and-one by doing the visual representation of what comes after anyone in DX says “and if you’re not down with that, I’ve got two words for ya.”

Joel Embiid has been fined $35K for his D-Generation X/Triple H celebration vs. Blazers pic.twitter.com/1nX1oWGLwj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2023

Well, it turns out the NBA didn’t like that Embiid did this again, so on Tuesday, it was announced that he’s getting hit with a $35,000 fine this time.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Rzp9vXCxhP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2023

It is worth mentioning that, the last time this happened to Embiid, Triple H took to Twitter and said he’d help with a larger check that the reigning NBA MVP could send to the league if he wanted to keep doing this. It is unclear if that actually happened, but the good news is an opportunity to do that has once again presented itself … and our hunch is that Embiid is going to keep doing this when the opportunity arises.