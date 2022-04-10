Despite the fact that the team is still without the services of Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors beat a pesky San Antonio Spurs team on Saturday night, 100-94. Jordan Poole did not shoot particularly well on the evening, but still was the Warriors’ co-leading scorer with 18 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.

Poole was also responsible for one of the weirdest moments we’ve seen this season. With less than 30 seconds left in the game and the Warriors only up by four, Poole was picked up full-court by Tre Jones, who hounded him up the court and actually looked like he got a piece of the shooting sleeve worn by Golden State’s guard. Poole threw it to the ground, then moments later hit the deck, leading to Jones getting hit with a foul.

The whole thing seemed a bit weird, so Gregg Popovich called for a coach’s challenge, which he won. It turns out Poole was not fouled, but instead, after he threw his sleeve to the ground, the former University of Michigan standout slipped on it.

Jordan Poole's arm sleeve got ripped off then he slipped on it 😨 pic.twitter.com/c5weMWByXG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2022

There really isn’t a whole lot to say about this one other than we’re glad Poole didn’t get hurt and congratulations to Jones for being able to defend without fouling.