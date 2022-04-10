jordan poole
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Jordan Poole Slipped On His Own Shooting Sleeve Like It Was A Banana Peel

TwitterAssociate Editor

Despite the fact that the team is still without the services of Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors beat a pesky San Antonio Spurs team on Saturday night, 100-94. Jordan Poole did not shoot particularly well on the evening, but still was the Warriors’ co-leading scorer with 18 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.

Poole was also responsible for one of the weirdest moments we’ve seen this season. With less than 30 seconds left in the game and the Warriors only up by four, Poole was picked up full-court by Tre Jones, who hounded him up the court and actually looked like he got a piece of the shooting sleeve worn by Golden State’s guard. Poole threw it to the ground, then moments later hit the deck, leading to Jones getting hit with a foul.

The whole thing seemed a bit weird, so Gregg Popovich called for a coach’s challenge, which he won. It turns out Poole was not fouled, but instead, after he threw his sleeve to the ground, the former University of Michigan standout slipped on it.

There really isn’t a whole lot to say about this one other than we’re glad Poole didn’t get hurt and congratulations to Jones for being able to defend without fouling.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×