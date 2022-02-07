The New York Knicks are in a funk right now, going 2-8 in their last 10 games to fall to 12th in the East at 24-29, a full game back of the last play-in position. Their most recent loss was a particularly dreadful one on Saturday in L.A., in which they blew a 15-point halftime lead by the end of the third quarter to the similarly scuffling Lakers, ultimately losing by seven in overtime.

On the sideline during the game, there was an incident involving Julius Randle and Knicks assistant Scott King where Randle confronted the coach who was trying to show him video on a laptop of something he needed to be doing differently. Randle slaps away the laptop and then gets in King’s face before being pushed away by a different Knicks staffer.

Wow Randle

It seems like a microcosm of the issues New York is having this season, particularly with Randle who has struggled mightily, failing to repeat his breakout 2020-21 campaign. As the trade deadline approaches, there is an expectation that New York will look to make changes to its stagnated roster, but whether that includes moving Randle in a major shakeup remains to be seen. For now, Tom Thibodeau insists Saturday night’s incident on the bench is something that’s all been worked out, offering up an all-time quote in the process.

Thibodeau said the computer altercation between assistant Scott King and Julius Randle on bench was "resolved." "Computers are part of the NBA. It's heat of the moment."

“Computers are part of the NBA,” is truly an incredible quote — and certainly a factual one. As for how the Knicks move on, their road trip is just getting started as they go through the West gauntlet this week with games in Utah, Denver, and San Francisco over the next four days.