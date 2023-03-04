Julius Randle’s Last-Second Three Lifted The Knicks Over The Heat

Julius Randle had one of the best nights of his NBA career on Friday in the New York Knicks’ game against the Heat in Miami. Randle scored 43 points and made eight of his 13 attempts from behind the three point line, with his final made triple coming in the final moments to secure a 122-120 win.

New York led by as many as 17 points on the evening, but was unable to fend off a second half surge by Miami. Behind a 29-point night from Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler scoring 18 of his 33 from the free throw line, the Heat were able to get back in the game and, eventually, take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. While the Knicks eventually got it back, Miami kept chipping away and went ahead with 23 seconds left due to a layup by Herro.

And then, it looked like things were headed towards disaster, as Randle struggled to shake Jimmy Butler as the clock wound down. He eventually threw up a prayer, and somehow, it was answered.

JULIUS RANDLE IS CLUTCH. BANG!!! pic.twitter.com/kLGl72PNSd — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 4, 2023

The shot was so big that it got a rare double bang out of Mike Breen. With the win, the team’s eighth in a row, the Knicks moved to 38-27 on the season.