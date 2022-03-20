An 11-seed is headed to the Sweet 16. The Michigan Wolverines took on the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, and despite losing standout guard DeVante’ Jones early on in the action, gave the SEC Tournament champions all they could handle. By the time the final horn sounded, the Wolverines came out on top, 76-68.

It was a tight game throughout, but ultimately, Michigan was able to get just enough separation to see out the win thanks to huge games from Hunter Dickinson (27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Eli Brooks (23 points, five assists). The Vols, meanwhile, were led by standout freshman and All-SEC guard Kennedy Chandler, who attacked the Wolverine defense relentlessly en route to a 19-point, 9-assist performance.

Kennedy Chandler is taking over for the Volunteers 😤 Watch No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee here: https://t.co/VZLXHvkIua pic.twitter.com/nltJPnC0iP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2022

Time will tell if Chandler goes pro or returns to Knoxville, but after the loss, the 19-year-old standout was moved to tears.

Kennedy Chandler was emotional after Tennessee’s loss. pic.twitter.com/9KUBwkYYiP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

It’s our latest reminder about how cruel a single-elimination tournament to crown a national champion can be, and upon getting to Chandler in the handshake line after the game, Michigan coach Juwan Howard took a moment to console the youngster with whom he has a long-standing relationship.

After the game, @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard comforted Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler. pic.twitter.com/RHTLTdK3Xy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2022

Some context: Juwan has know Chandler’s dad since Kennedy was in 5th grade, Chandler’s dad coached Juwan’s son, and Juwan recruited Chandler hard coming into the year. There is a very personal relationship there https://t.co/4KdlW4Foue — CJ Marchesani (@cjmarchesani) March 20, 2022

With the win, Michigan will move on to play either Villanova or Ohio State next weekend.