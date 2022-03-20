juwan howard kennedy chandler
Twitter
DimeMag

Juwan Howard Consoled Kennedy Chandler After Michigan Upset Tennessee In The NCAA Tournament

TwitterAssociate Editor

An 11-seed is headed to the Sweet 16. The Michigan Wolverines took on the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, and despite losing standout guard DeVante’ Jones early on in the action, gave the SEC Tournament champions all they could handle. By the time the final horn sounded, the Wolverines came out on top, 76-68.

It was a tight game throughout, but ultimately, Michigan was able to get just enough separation to see out the win thanks to huge games from Hunter Dickinson (27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Eli Brooks (23 points, five assists). The Vols, meanwhile, were led by standout freshman and All-SEC guard Kennedy Chandler, who attacked the Wolverine defense relentlessly en route to a 19-point, 9-assist performance.

Time will tell if Chandler goes pro or returns to Knoxville, but after the loss, the 19-year-old standout was moved to tears.

It’s our latest reminder about how cruel a single-elimination tournament to crown a national champion can be, and upon getting to Chandler in the handshake line after the game, Michigan coach Juwan Howard took a moment to console the youngster with whom he has a long-standing relationship.

With the win, Michigan will move on to play either Villanova or Ohio State next weekend.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×