The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the brink of elimination after watching the Mavericks win another close game on Sunday to go up 3-0 in their Western Conference Finals series.

Dallas has been phenomenal closing out games, with Luka Doncic taking control in the fourth quarter with Kyrie Irving in support. Their two stars have simply been better than the Wolves top two of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have shot a combined 33.3 percent from the field through the first three games.

Towns in particular has had a disastrous series, culminating in an 0-for-8 night from three in Game 3, with two key misses down the stretch. Towns got benched in favor of Naz Reid late in Game 2, and that may have been the better strategy for Minnesota in Game 3 as well.

After the game, Towns tried his best to shrug off the shooting woes, insisting he’s been putting up 1,500 shots per day in practice. The Inside the NBA crew immediately called “cap” on that, and explained why.

Draymond, Kenny, and Chuck are “calling cap” on KAT’s claim that he’s putting up 1,500 shots per day 😭 pic.twitter.com/X0Hnp5g580 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2024

Draymond points out that no one is shooting that much right now, while Kenny does the math on how long he would have to be in the gym extra to get that many up and says it’d be 2.5 hours on top of practice and shootaround and games. Charles then notes that, while he’s lying, if he was doing that, he is taking too many shots from the perimeter and needs to be able to get inside and get himself going.

Beyond all that, if he really is taking 1,500 shots a day after practice in the playoffs, I’m not surprised he hasn’t looked good in games because he would have to be gassed if he’s taking game speed reps. If he’s not taking game speed reps, then it’s mostly worthless work, which isn’t any better. Towns may have just one more game to try and redeem himself in this series, because if he falls flat again, there will be a lot of conversation about his place as the Wolves No. 2 going forward.