We are now on the precipice of seeing two conference finals sweeps in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as the Dallas Mavericks joined the Boston Celtics in taking a 3-0 series lead with another incredible late game performance on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the first half, the Mavs took control thanks to their star backcourt, as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 29 in the first half to lift Dallas to an 8-point halftime lead.

A step-back triple to win Game 2… And a pair of step-back triples in the 1st tonight 🔥 Luka's got 8 early on TNT pic.twitter.com/Bh6OESQuPU — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2024

Kyrie pull-up 3… followed by the Luka catch-and-shoot 🔥🔥 DAL (up 2-0) lead 60-52 at halftime on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tjd3hyTG5E — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2024

They would suffer a big loss in the second quarter, when their impactful rookie center, Dereck Lively II, left and did not return after being kneed in the back of the head by Karl-Anthony Towns.

VIDEO:

Dereck Lively II gets accidentally knee'd in the head by Karl-Anthony Towns (+ replays) pic.twitter.com/9JMig0QhJI — 3030 (@jose3030) May 27, 2024

The Dallas lead would expand to double digits in the third, but Anthony Edwards finally came to life in the series to lead a Wolves charge to tie it going to the fourth.

Ant drives in for the TOUGH finish 👀 pic.twitter.com/mjaVgp5sgd — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2024

The two teams would trade one-possession leads throughout the fourth, but neither could take full control in a tense, back-and-forth affair, and it looked like we might get another frantic finish at the buzzer.

Followed by a TOUGH Luka 3! LOUD in Dallas 🗣️🔊🔊 https://t.co/yQkhb7xnCJ pic.twitter.com/uvb1Uf76b9 — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2024

NAZ REID DOWN THE LANE 🔨 Back and forth in Game 3 on TNT 👀 pic.twitter.com/8sQqiGfe2D — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2024

Back & forth in the 4th in Dallas! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6v8ipBUiAm — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2024

That changed in the final few minutes, as the Mavericks once again turned to their stars and let them carry them home with incredible shot-making performances.

What a big shot from Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/qMxt9sKvsn — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 27, 2024

KYRIE IN THE CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yLmcRF4vpN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2024

On the other side, the Wolves simply could not match them, as Karl-Anthony Towns’ nightmare series continued with an 0-of-8 night from three-point range, including a pair of misses on clean looks down the stretch that were desperately needed.