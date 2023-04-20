Kawhi Leonard Will Miss Game 3 Against The Suns With A Knee Sprain

The Los Angeles Clippers went into their first round series against the Phoenix Suns without the services of star wing Paul George, who has not played since mid-March due to a knee sprain. With the series shifting to Los Angeles and the Clippers taking one of the first two games off of the Suns, the team announced on Thursday afternoon that they will play Game 3 without their other star wing in the fold.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Kawhi Leonard will have to miss the game due to a right knee sprain.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for tonight with a right knee sprain according to source. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 20, 2023

Not long after the report, the Clippers made it official and said that Leonard won’t be able to go in Game 3. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday, when Game 4 between the two sides will take place.

The Clippers make it official and say Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 tonight against Phoenix with a right knee sprain. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2023

Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn't related to his previous ACL injury. https://t.co/v7mXgQLokN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2023

It goes without saying, but having to beat Phoenix with both Leonard and George sidelined will be a tremendously difficult task for the Clippers. Leonard has been magnificent over the first two games in the series, as he’s mixed his usually destructive defense with production on the other end of the floor. So far in the series, Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and six assists on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent shooting from three.