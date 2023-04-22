The New York Knicks are very good, which can only mean one thing: Knicks fans are completely in their bags right now. Knicks fans were loud and proud on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, where they got to watch their team throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-79, to take a 2-1 lead in their opening round series.

As an added bonus for the extremely online among us, the fine folks from Sidetalk were apparently at the game capturing content. If you are not familiar with Sidetalk, perhaps you saw their video from the team’s season opener last year where a bunch of Knicks fans really let loose. Obviously last season didn’t end up going particularly well for New York — the team won 37 games and missed the Play-In Tournament — but things are different this year … well, kind of.

Apparently, one of the stars from the original Sidetalk video got on camera to say the exact same thing he said last year. This person, who asked then-Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant if he regrets not coming to the Knicks when the first video came out, would still like to know if Kevin Durant regrets not coming to the [please read this in his voice] Kniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiicks.

best fanbase in sports pic.twitter.com/uHBVdD9Xoy — BingBongGuy (@BingBongGuy) April 22, 2023

You may recall that Durant, who now plays for the Phoenix Suns, was reportedly a top target for the Knicks in the 2019 offseason, but he ultimately decided to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. There is no word on whether or not Durant has ever regretted this decision.