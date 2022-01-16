The Brooklyn Nets are already without one of their three stars during their home games, as Kyrie Irving cannot play in games that take place in New York due to the city’s vaccine mandate. Now, the franchise is holding its breath as a second star went down with an injury on Saturday night.

During the second quarter of the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevin Durant tried to get back on defense as Herb Jones was bringing the ball up the floor in transition. Jones collided with Bruce Brown, who went flying backwards and collided with Durant’s left leg, causing it to bend inward at the knee. The former league MVP eventually had to make his way back into the locker room, although he was able to do that under his own power.

After getting his knee examined during halftime, the Nets eventually announced that Durant would sit for the remainder of the game due to a left knee sprain.

KD has a left knee sprain. Out the rest of tonight’s game. — Michael Grady (@Grady) January 16, 2022

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Durant will get an MRI of his leg on Sunday.

Kevin Durant will get an MRI on left knee Sunday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/YZrNCgtlts — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2022

At the time of his departure, Durant had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Following Saturday night’s game, the Nets will play 17 games before the NBA takes its All-Star break in the middle of February.