Report: Kyrie Irving Will Rejoin The Nets As A Part-Time Player

Kyrie Irving is on his way back to the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the first 29 games of the season due to his decision to not get vaccinated and the team’s hesitancy to having him around as a part-time player, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Irving has begun ramping things up and will take to the floor for the Nets soon.

Further reporting from Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates that the team blinked in this stand-off. Irving cannot play in home games due to New York City’s mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, but despite their initial opposition to the idea, the Nets have changed their minds and are now ok with Irving practicing at the team’s facility and playing in away games.

Wojnarowski added that Irving is still not vaccinated, and after a collection of decision-makers at various levels of the franchise discussed the idea, the Nets are ready to welcome him back into the fold.

Like numerous other teams around the league, the Nets have been hit hard in recent days by injuries and players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As of this writing, the following players are in the protocols: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap. Brooklyn is an Eastern Conference-best 21-8 on the season.

