Kyrie Irving is on his way back to the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the first 29 games of the season due to his decision to not get vaccinated and the team’s hesitancy to having him around as a part-time player, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Irving has begun ramping things up and will take to the floor for the Nets soon.

Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021

Further reporting from Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates that the team blinked in this stand-off. Irving cannot play in home games due to New York City’s mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, but despite their initial opposition to the idea, the Nets have changed their minds and are now ok with Irving practicing at the team’s facility and playing in away games.

ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Sources: Kyrie Irving will play in road games and practice at home with the Brooklyn Nets. He is expected to practice with the team in the coming days. https://t.co/QilgYMM4Lo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021

Wojnarowski added that Irving is still not vaccinated, and after a collection of decision-makers at various levels of the franchise discussed the idea, the Nets are ready to welcome him back into the fold.

So far, Irving has been unwilling satisfy New York City mandates and become vaccinated to play home games, but the turbulence of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider their preseason decision to fully sideline Irving, sources said. https://t.co/OdfJT6Kd26 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Nets owner Joe Tsai, GM Sean Marks, Coach Steve Nash and key players were fully supportive of the idea — and Irving has been eager to return to play in the team’s away games. He can start practicing at team facility. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Like numerous other teams around the league, the Nets have been hit hard in recent days by injuries and players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As of this writing, the following players are in the protocols: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap. Brooklyn is an Eastern Conference-best 21-8 on the season.