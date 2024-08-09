Kevin Durant Put On A Twitter Masterclass After Team USA Beat Serbia

While most of the attention during the United States’ comeback win over Serbia in the semifinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament was on Steph Curry’s monster game and LeBron James imposing himself in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant did his thing down the stretch. The greatest Team USA player of all time scored seven of his nine points down the stretch, and came up huge in the moments when the Americans needed him to start knocking down jumpers.

It was classic Durant, who has made a career out of waiting until the right moment to strike and ripping an opponent’s heart out. Also classic Durant: His lifelong commitment to being the best poster in the NBA, and in the aftermath of the game, Durant once again hopped onto Twitter and talked ball. After initially replying to a post about Nikola Jokic, Durant spent some time chopping it up with fans about fandom and specifically trolling some Nuggets fans who rooted for Serbia due to Jokic’s presence.

Earlier in the Olympics, Durant had a back-and-forth on Twitter with some fans about FIBA rules vs. NBA rules, and why the NBA adopting more FIBA rules might not necessarily be a good thing. A lot of great things happen in our country, as Durant astutely noted after the Serbia win, and I think it’s safe to say that his commitment to posting is one of them.