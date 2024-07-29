The United States men’s basketball team emphatically began its stint at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Team USA took on Nikola Jokic and Serbia — a team believed to be one of their top challengers for a gold medal this time around — and ran them off the floor, picking up a 110-84 win that made it clear that taking them down will not be easy.

The biggest reason for this was Kevin Durant, who did not play in the team’s warm-up games before the Olympics began due to a calf injury. Arguably the greatest player in USA Basketball history, Durant got cleared right before the game and came off the bench, where he relentlessly took it to Serbia. He didn’t miss a shot in the first half and ended the game with 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting and did not miss any of his five threes in 17 minutes of work.

One day later and Durant apparently had some downtime during the preparations for Wednesday’s game against South Sudan. Inevitably, whenever the United States plays in a FIBA tournament, there are people who want to see the NBA adopt more of the rules that makes FIBA basketball different. KD, it turns out, isn’t really one of them.

I swear yall just be yappin. What rules u wanna see man? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

If u want to eliminate defensive 3 seconds then the games will be slower. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

The beauty of basketball is not callin all them sets but playing off instincts and lettin the talent dictate the game..gettin out in transition, driving and kicking, playing random basketball. U want a trick play every possession like it’s football. That’s not why our game is… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

Durant pushed back against one charge: That there is more flopping in the NBA than there is in FIBA and pointed out that this is just not true.

I been playing fiba for 15 years and I’ve seen some of the nastiest flops you’ll ever see lol baiting the refs to make a call is a universal thing, not just a nba thing. Yall hate the way Americans play ball, just say that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

He also went on to talk about the importance of randomness in basketball, and how striking a balance between that and the more rigid style of play that you see in FIBA is important.

Random basketball!! U not comprehending what I’m saying. U can RANDOMLY set a screen, RANDOMLY back cut, RANDOMLY make a pass to the open man. Focus on what I’m saying — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

Life is always about balance. Running a set play every time won’t work either. Balance!!!!! https://t.co/fEPsx2ipAA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

Whether it is NBA or FIBA rules, I think two things are pretty clear: 1. Kevin Durant has a good perspective on all of this as someone who has been playing in the NBA and for the national team for years, 2. He’d be extremely good at basketball, no matter what.