Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have been friends for a long time, having won a title together in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, and over the last 20 years, you would think Pierce would know plenty about KG, particularly whether he is a willing food-sharer or not. That is apparently not the case, as the two did a livestream of the NBA Cup final between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks and Pierce tried to swipe one of KG’s onion rings, leading to a hilarious exchange as the Big Ticket wasn’t having any of it.

The best part of the entire thing is DeMarcus Cousins losing it in the chair next to Garnett and prodding KG along by asking what kind of burger he ordered, while Pierce will not let go of his quest to get one of KG’s onion rings. Garnett eventually relents and lets him take one, but there was a moment where it looked like KG might look to rumble with Pierce to protect his onion rings. I will say, the onion rings from Posh Burger at Aria are pretty good, so I don’t blame Pierce for wanting one or Garnett for not wanting to give his up, but it made for a very funny moment where we all learned to never try to swipe some food of KG’s plate. At least this time Paul Pierce wasn’t going wild while hammered on the stream, though.