LAS VEGAS — If it is possible for a two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-NBA selection, and NBA champion to become underrated, it may have happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The now 30-year-old superstar suffered injuries that sidelined him for most of two consecutive postseasons and, with the Milwaukee Bucks exiting quickly in both years, the spotlight wasn’t quite as bright on Antetokounmpo this fall. Then, the Bucks stumbled out of the gate with a 2-8 record to begin the 2024-25 campaign, and even with Khris Middleton sidelined and plenty of runway, doubt began to creep in as to whether Milwaukee could even meet slightly diminished preseason expectations.

On Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, Antetokounmpo strung together a thoroughly dominant performance to lead the Bucks to a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That victory capped an unbeaten run for Milwaukee in NBA Cup action and, after reaching the Final Four in the event’s inaugural season, the Bucks will join the Los Angeles Lakers in lifting a new trophy.

Antetokounmpo was far from alone in lifting Milwaukee’s play, both in Tuesday’s final and also during a 13-3 overall stretch that erased the early-season struggles. Damian Lillard looked like Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez provided the ultra-valuable combination of rim protection and floor spacing, and the Bucks even received important contributions from AJ Green, Andre Jackson Jr., Gary Trent Jr., and others. Still, it was impossible to ignore the unique impact of Antetokounmpo against the NBA’s best defense from Oklahoma City.

He finished the game with a 26-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, which speaks for itself even before accounting for all-world defense. He took full control of the game in the second half, as the Bucks star seemed capable of getting wherever he wanted on the floor on offense, while leading a stifling defensive effort that held the Thunder to just 31 second half points. It was, put simply, a masterclass from Giannis in how to bend a great team to your will.

Leading into the final, Antetokounmpo also averaged 31.4 points on 69.9 percent shooting in the first five NBA Cup games, adding 7.2 assists while leading Milwaukee to its perfect record. While Antetokounmpo was not individually responsible for the team’s dismal start, he clearly keyed Milwaukee’s uptick. His on-court contributions are potent on both ends, but Antetokounmpo also spoke in Las Vegas about his leadership and voice.

“I view myself as a vet. I view myself like a guy that can help the team, kind of spark something within the team. I just try to use my voice more,” Antetokounmpo said after the semifinal win over the Hawks. “I feel like the more I use my voice, the more I’m engaged within the game, and guys not only listen to my voice, but follow my example. I’m trying to go out there and lead by example, which that’s what I love to do, but also I know that my voice carries a lot of weight and is very important within the team, so I try to talk as much as I can without allowing my voice to go too much, because I don’t like that too much.”

In the ten games leading into Tuesday’s headliner, Antetokounmpo averaged 34.4 points per game, never scoring fewer than 28 points in any single contest. His efficiency remains top-notch, including 63.1 percent from the field in that span, and his playmaking (6.4 assists) has popped at times. From there, Antetokounmpo’s defense remains hugely impactful.