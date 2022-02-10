marvin bagley
The Kings, Pistons, Bucks, And Clippers Started Trade Deadline Day Off With A 4-Team Blockbuster

Trade deadline day often starts slowly, as teams ramp up towards the 3 p.m. cutoff when most of the big deals happen with a flurry, but this year things got going with a rare 4-team trade that saw the Kings, Pistons, Bucks, and Clippers all get in on the action just before noon ET.

According to Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will see the Marvin Bagley III go to Detroit, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson, and Trey Lyles go to Sacramento, Serge Ibaka head to Milwaukee, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers, and the Pistons shipping some future second round picks out.

It is quite the shuffling of the deck for all three teams, as the Pistons take a shot on Bagley finding something in a new location after a rather dreadful start to his career in Sacramento, which hasn’t been helped by injuries. The Bucks get the big man they’ve been rather desperately seeking all year with Brook Lopez sidelined with a back injury, both providing depth for the postseason should Lopez get back on the court and offering some insurance in case he isn’t able to be as impactful as he was in their title run while also adding some second round draft capital. The Clippers add some more backcourt and wing depth in Hood and Ojeleye but most importantly cut a lot off their tax bill, with the addition of Robert Covington making Ibaka expendable. The Kings add a solid shooter and very good defender on the wing, something they desperately need between De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as they continue to revamp their roster.

