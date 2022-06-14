fake klay thompson
YouTube
DimeMag

The Klay Thompson Impersonator Got Banned From Chase Center For Going On The Floor And Shooting Around

TwitterAssociate Editor

You might remember Big Daws, the YouTube personality who became popular among basketball fans for bearing a striking resemblance to Klay Thompson. Daws, whose real name is Dawson Gurley, would throw on a full Thompson Warriors get up, go to games, and get on camera because he looks exactly like Golden State’s star wing.

Prior to Monday night’s Game 5, Daws tweeted out that he attempted to attend the game but, instead, got a lifetime ban from Chase Center.

Daws went on to explain exactly what happened. Prior to the game, while all decked out in his Fake Klay attire, Daws made it through five levels of security, got onto the floor at Chase Center, and started to shoot around. There’s also video of him getting shots up.

We’ll get the obvious out of the way and say he has a nice jumper. Anyway, Daws tweeted out a letter that he received from the Warriors that stated he is “banned, indefinitely, from attending any future NBA, WNBA, G League, or 2K League games, or any concert and or event held at Chase Center.” There are also threats that the team might pursue criminal trespass charges.

All of that said, Daws did tweet that because he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s absolutely worth the punishment that came his way.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Tim Heidecker Has A (Sweet And Sort Of Sad) Song For You
by: Twitter
The Best R&B Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×