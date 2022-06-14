You might remember Big Daws, the YouTube personality who became popular among basketball fans for bearing a striking resemblance to Klay Thompson. Daws, whose real name is Dawson Gurley, would throw on a full Thompson Warriors get up, go to games, and get on camera because he looks exactly like Golden State’s star wing.

Prior to Monday night’s Game 5, Daws tweeted out that he attempted to attend the game but, instead, got a lifetime ban from Chase Center.

At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena. — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Daws went on to explain exactly what happened. Prior to the game, while all decked out in his Fake Klay attire, Daws made it through five levels of security, got onto the floor at Chase Center, and started to shoot around. There’s also video of him getting shots up.

Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Technically, I did not trespass.I talked to security, went through metal detectors and walked right into the building. They welcomed me with open arms. I also never claimed to be Klay. https://t.co/FbmnKWlwTs — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

YouTuber @BigDawsTv AKA "Fake Klay Thompson" says he received a lifetime ban from the Warriors' home arena after sneaking onto the court before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 📹 calakeepitlit / TikTok pic.twitter.com/QIh3HTVlM2 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) June 14, 2022

We’ll get the obvious out of the way and say he has a nice jumper. Anyway, Daws tweeted out a letter that he received from the Warriors that stated he is “banned, indefinitely, from attending any future NBA, WNBA, G League, or 2K League games, or any concert and or event held at Chase Center.” There are also threats that the team might pursue criminal trespass charges.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

All of that said, Daws did tweet that because he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s absolutely worth the punishment that came his way.