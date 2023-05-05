The Golden State Warriors managed to bounce back in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers went into Chase Center and opened the series up with a win, the defending champions rallied to pick up a 127-100 win on Thursday night to even things up at one game a piece.

Now, the series will head south to Los Angeles, where the games will be a little extra special for one member of the Warriors. Klay Thompson, who exploded for 30 points in Game 2, is an L.A. native and the son of a former Laker, Mychal Thompson. He was asked after the game about going to his childhood home for the next two contests, and while he doesn’t plan on doing anything differently on the floor, Thompson explained that he understands how special this opportunity is.

"Without his play and all those years of viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete that I am today." Klay Thompson on playing Playoff games in Los Angeles, where he was inspired at a young age by Kobe Bryant.#NBAPlayoffs presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/DuMynbYnr5 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

“Doesn’t change much, I’m gonna be myself, I’m gonna play hard on both ends, I’m gonna hunt great shots,” Thompson said. “But just from a life standpoint, it’s such an incredible experience to play in front of my friends and family. I mean, I would go to Staples as a high school basketball player with my pops, just dreaming of playing on that floor, playing against the best in the world. Now to be here and be a part of it, I don’t lose sight of that perspective of how great this opportunity is and I’m excited to do it in a building where all my hoop dreams came about.”

Thompson then moved on to discussing Kobe Bryant, who he grew up idolizing. As he explained, his plan is to honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, with his play at Crypto.com Arena.

“I’m a huge Kobe fan, obviously he was my biggest inspiration,” Thompson said. “And I’m just gonna play my hardest just to honor him and Gigi, cause without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today.”

Game 3 between the Warriors and Lakers will take place on Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. EST.