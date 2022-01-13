The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have kicked off the NBA’s trade season in a big way. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks have finally found a suitor for third-year forward Cam Reddish, as the team will send him to the Big Apple in a trade that will net them a protected first-round draft pick.

Solomon Hill and a pick are also headed to New York, while Atlanta will also receive Kevin Knox.

The news was confirmed by Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

As Wojnarowski pointed out, this trade sends Reddish to a team that will give the former Duke standout the opportunity to have an increased role as he looks for a contract extension this summer. Beyond reuniting with former Blue Devil R.J. Barrett, Reddish should give the Knicks some more punch on the perimeter, which they have lacked for stretches this season — Reddish has averaged 11.9 points in 23.4 minutes per game this season while connecting on 37.9 percent of his attempts from three, but has only started seven of the 34 games in which he’s appeared.

The news of the move comes less than 10 days after lead Hawks executive Travis Schlenk indicated some moves were on the horizon in the midst of the team’s disappointing campaign. Currently, the team is 17-23 on the year, which puts them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and three games back of the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Knicks, meanwhile, are in 11th, but sit in a tie with Boston for the 10-seed.