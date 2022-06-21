The New York Knicks have been on a never ending journey for a high-level point guard ever since Walt Frazier hung up his alligator boots for good. The good vibes from the Kemba Walker homecoming last season only lasted a few weeks before his knee issues punctured his production, leaving New York without a floor general that could consistently generate good shots for the offense.

The Knicks front office have not been shy about their pursuit of Jalen Brunson in free agency this offseason, but if he decides to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks may turn their eyes to the trade market for a new point guard. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony went on Zach Lowe’s podcast and hinted at the Knicks trading their lottery pick for Malcolm Brogdon.

The Knicks are very much considering offering the No. 11 pick for Malcolm Brogdon, per @DraftExpress on @ZachLowe_NBA’s podcast. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 21, 2022

Brodgon would be a significant upgrade for the Knicks providing both on-ball creation and shooting off the ball to complement RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Brogdon’s injury history has been the major sticking point throughout his career. He only played 36 games last season and he has not played more than 65 games in any season in his 6-year career. While Brogdon is only 29, Indiana could be looking to retool its future around third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, and acquiring a lottery pick from New York would go a long way towards that.

On the other coast, the Los Angeles Lakers have been searching for a Russell Westbrook solution for months now. New head coach Darvin Ham sounded enthusiastic about creating a role for Westbrook to thrive this season, but the Laker front office may have different ideas for Russ. Givony also mentioned discussions between the Lakers and Pacers centering around Malcolm Brogdon, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and future draft picks.

The Lakers called the Pacers offering Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick for a return package centered around Malcolm Brogdon, per @DraftExpress on @ZachLowe_NBA’s podcast. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 21, 2022

This trade would require Indiana to buy in on the Horton-Tucker hype that has yet to bear much fruit, but also allows them to shed three seasons of Brogdon’s contract of more than 21 million a year. Brogdon would, in theory, be a perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and would allow Los Angeles to move past the Westbrook debacle and refocus on title contention for the remainder of James’ time as a Laker.