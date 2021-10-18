The Indiana Pacers will keep one of their core pieces around for a little longer than originally planned. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Indiana came to terms on a two-year contract extension with starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, which will keep him tied to the organization for the next four seasons.

Wojnarowski reports that this extension will pay Brogdon $45 million, meaning he is now guaranteed to make a little under $90 million over the remaining time on his contract.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to an additional two-year, $45 million extension – guaranteeing him $89.3 million over the next four years, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021

While keeping Brogdon around is certainly notable, Bobby Marks of ESPN noted that there’s an added twist to this. Brogdon has seen his name pop up in trade rumors involving the Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers over Ben Simmons, but because of this extension, he is no longer able to be traded during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Because the contract is for a total of four seasons (the current contract and extension), Brogdon is not allowed to be traded this season. https://t.co/8LF6GoFIUP — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 18, 2021

After spending the first three years of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brogdon joined the Pacers via a sign-and-trade during the summer of 2019. The 28-year-old is coming off of the best season of his professional career during the 2020-21 campaign, as he put forth career-best marks in scoring (21.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.3 a night) while adding 5.9 assists a game and connecting on 38.8 percent of his threes. Now, the team has made a commitment to keep him around as they work to get back to being a playoff team.