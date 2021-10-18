Getty Image
DimeMag

The Pacers And Malcolm Brogdon Agreed To A 2-Year Extension Worth $45 Million

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Indiana Pacers will keep one of their core pieces around for a little longer than originally planned. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Indiana came to terms on a two-year contract extension with starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, which will keep him tied to the organization for the next four seasons.

Wojnarowski reports that this extension will pay Brogdon $45 million, meaning he is now guaranteed to make a little under $90 million over the remaining time on his contract.

While keeping Brogdon around is certainly notable, Bobby Marks of ESPN noted that there’s an added twist to this. Brogdon has seen his name pop up in trade rumors involving the Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers over Ben Simmons, but because of this extension, he is no longer able to be traded during the 2021-22 NBA season.

After spending the first three years of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brogdon joined the Pacers via a sign-and-trade during the summer of 2019. The 28-year-old is coming off of the best season of his professional career during the 2020-21 campaign, as he put forth career-best marks in scoring (21.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.3 a night) while adding 5.9 assists a game and connecting on 38.8 percent of his threes. Now, the team has made a commitment to keep him around as they work to get back to being a playoff team.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×