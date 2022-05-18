Kyrie Irving owns a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. If he decides to opt out, he is eligible for a four-year, $189.7 million extension from the Brooklyn Nets or a four-year, $182.1 million deal from a different team. Only Brooklyn can offer a fifth year, at which point Irving’s new contract would be worth $245.6 million across five seasons. If he exercises his player option, he could ink a three- or four-year extension with Brooklyn.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said the organization has yet to engage in discussions with Irving about a new contract, but Marks, Irving, and Nets owner Joe Tsai will meet at some point to assess whether the partnership is “the right fit.”

“I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will,” Marks told YES Network. “We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth.

“So, again, it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on what hypothetical could happen, because we don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides.”

During his three seasons in Brooklyn, Irving has struggled to stay on the court. Injuries, personal leaves, and a refusal to adhere to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have all factored into his absences. He’s missed 126 of 238 games as a member of the Nets, including 53 of 86 this year.