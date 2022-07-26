One of the splashiest signings of the WNBA offseason was the Los Angeles Sparks landing former Aces star Liz Cambage, but less than a season in, the two sides have decided to part ways.

On Tuesday morning, a report from Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV indicated that Cambage wanted out of L.A. and had “quit on the team,” which created quite the stir among WNBA fans.

According to multiple sources, Liz Cambage wants out of LA. Cambage reportedly “quit” the team, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 26, 2022

A source close to the team tells @GrlsTlkSportsTV that chemistry issues amongst Sparks players date back to late May. https://t.co/3jXJofPlP9 — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) July 26, 2022

Cambage’s brand manager denied those reports as being the cause of the split.

not the reason for the split. https://t.co/seh87pQdYO — alexis robinson (@alexisfromvegas) July 26, 2022

All of that was followed by an official announcement less than two hours later that Cambage and the Sparks had agreed to a “contract divorce,” similar to what happened with Tina Charles in Phoenix earlier this season. The official statement was complimentary of Cambage and appeared to try and make this seem as amicable as possible, although it’s clear it wasn’t exactly a clean break if someone with the Sparks is willing to tell a reporter Cambage “quit.”

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

It continues what has been a tumultuous year for Cambage, who is facing allegations of using a racial slur towards the Nigerian basketball team that led to her exit from the Australian national squad prior to the Olympics. It’ll be interesting to see who looks to bring the former All-Star in, as she averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Sparks prior to her exit.