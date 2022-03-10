The Los Angeles Lakers lost again on Wednesday night, falling to 28-37 on the season, failing to pickup any cushion on a Pelicans team that lost to the lowly Orlando Magic earlier in the evening.

The Lakers likewise faced off against one of the league’s worst teams as they paid the Rockets a visit in Houston, and while their stars performed much better on the offensive end — LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists, and 14 rebounds and Russell Westbrook had 30 points, six assists, and eight rebounds — they were conscientious objectors to the concept of defense, allowing the Rockets to pour on 139 points in what became an overtime win.

Jalen Green had one of his best games as a pro, scoring 32 points in the win, as the second overall pick from last June embraced the stage of playing the Lakers and took over to start the overtime period. In overtime, Houston opened things up with a 10-0 run, which included a three-pointer from Kevin Porter Jr. that was waved off after review because the shot clock had expired, to bury the Lakers almost immediately after the extra period started.

Y'all gotta see this OT run 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TcGWHTZePK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 10, 2022

It was a disastrous performance from a team that has had a number of those this season, and after the game James Worthy summed it up best on the Lakers postgame show stating matter of factly that “I didn’t think we could hit a new low, but we hit a new low tonight.”

James Worthy is sick of the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/eJUpnDp1Oy — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 10, 2022

I think my favorite part of Worthy’s remarks are him closing simply with “they don’t seem to believe in anything [they’re doing],” because if you were to ask someone to describe the ethos of this Lakers team, nihilism certainly would have to be up there. Worthy on the postgame show has often been a more entertaining watch this season than the Lakers themselves, and tonight even he seemed more defeated than usual by what transpired in Houston.