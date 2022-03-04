Shaq Believes A Major Issue With The Lakers Is ‘Nobody’s Mad’

The Los Angeles Lakers were routed by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, 132-111. They’ve lost seven of eight and are 27-35 on the season. Things are not going well for them, nor have they basically the entire year.

After their latest defeat, Shaquile O’Neal offered his diagnosis of the team’s issues.

“I think I see what the problem is,” Shaq said on Inside the NBA. “Nobody’s mad. I’m gonna tell you now. I’m losing to the Clippers, somebody’s getting beat up that night in the locker room.

“They seem to me, like, ‘I don’t have no expectations and I don’t care, and they’re a better team.’ I ain’t never saying the Clippers are a better team.”

“Somebody’s getting beat up that night in the locker room.” The Lakers aren't mad enough for Shaq 😳 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/AHsgO5BYR4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022

While there may be some intangible issues the public is not privy to, the Lakers’ most glaring problems seem much more tangible. Their two best players have barely shared the floor. A remade roster has barely meshed because of injuries and poor play. Head coach Frank Vogel hasn’t coached a good season. The roster isn’t that good outside of a handful of players.

The lack of health between LeBron James and Anthony Davis has overextended these role players. Vogel isn’t responding well to these injuries and is putting role players in suboptimal positions/lineups.

There certainly are many nights when the Lakers’ communication and execution on both ends is underwhelming. Perhaps not being “mad” plays into that. But that feels like an issue well-removed from those most pressing concerns, even if Shaq’s analysis likely carries some truth.