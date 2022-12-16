December 15 marked the first day players who were signed this offseason were eligible to be traded, which meant trade season in the NBA has officially begun.

There are plenty of teams that figure to be involved in the trade market between now and the deadline, but there isn’t too much anticipation of any deals happening immediately, in large part because a lot of the potential sellers are still hanging around close enough to the play-in that they aren’t willing to be sellers just yet. One team that we know will pop up in rumors until they finally actually do something is the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been at the center of trade speculation since June.

However, the most recent report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic on players the Lakers have interest in includes one of the funniest sentences we will get to read all year. After rattling off all the players L.A. has discussed as possible trade targets — Bojan Bogdanovic, an Evan Fournier-Cam Reddish package, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Kuzma, a Myles Turner-Buddy Hield package, Kyrie Irving, and Doug McDermott — he also includes this gem.

In the ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario, the Lakers have interest in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal if any of the three stars were to become available.

I mean, come on now. Stop it, Lakers. Of course you would be interested in any of those three superstars for Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. I am interested in trading my 2014 Jeep Compass in for a Maserati, but I don’t go around telling people that because they’ll just laugh at me and I have some semblance of self-awareness to not even float my “pie-in-the-sky scenario.”

At least we’ll get the 100th interview in which Damian Lillard explains why he doesn’t want to leave Portland because of this.

[h/t Silver Screen and Roll]