lebron james steph curry 2024 USA Basketball Showcase - USA v Serbia
Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Will Serve As An American Flag Bearer At The Olympic Opening Ceremony

LeBron James is trying to win his third Olympic gold medal as part of the men’s basketball competition in Paris this summer. James, the Los Angeles Lakers star who is representing the United States for the fourth time in his career, is one of the veterans on the team, and as a result, it was announced on Monday that he will serve as the men’s flag bearer for Team USA.

James appeared to learn the news in a team meeting when Stephen Curry announced the news.

“It’s special in the fact that, to get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion,” James said in a video posted by USA Basketball. “I understand how prestigious this moment is, and for someone to be the flag-bearer and wave the flag — not only for us as a men’s national team, but for all the Olympians — I hold that with the upmost honor. It’s definitely something that my family and my community and my friends, it will live on forever. Super appreciative, and super humbled by it.”

James is the first member of the men’s basketball team to serve as a flag bearer, while two members of the women’s squad — Sue Bird and Dawn Staley — have done this in the past. According to NBC, James will be joined by a female athlete who will be announced on Tuesday.

