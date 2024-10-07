For the past few years, LeBron James made it known that one of the last major goals he has in his career — along with hopefully adding to his championship total — was to play alongside his son, LeBron James Jr.

This June, the Lakers made sure that LeBron and Bronny would make NBA history together as the first father and son tandem to play together in the league when they selected Bronny with the 55th pick in the second round and signed him to a full 4-year NBA deal. The James’ have had some fun with their new status as teammates, with LeBron joking Bronny isn’t allowed to call him “dad” on the court, and the two argued at media day about who is getting stops on the other in practices.

While Bronny tends to be up against LeBron in Lakers practices, they finally got to play together as Lakers teammates in live action on Sunday night in preseason action against the Phoenix Suns when they both started the second quarter together.

NBA HISTORY. LeBron and Bronny James are the FIRST father-son duo to take the floor together 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/ywmxN7oWSS — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 7, 2024

It’s a cool moment, even for preseason, but everyone will still be waiting for when it happens in a game that counts. I would guess new Lakers head coach JJ Redick will look to make that moment happen in the Lakers opening home stand (they start the 2024-25 season with three straight home games), but it remains to be seen if he’ll use the opener against the Timberwolves as the game to do it.