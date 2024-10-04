The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James out of USC in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. It was one of the least surprising things to happen in recent NBA Draft history, as LeBron James had repeatedly stated his desire to play basketball alongside his son in the waning years of his career.

L.A. was able to do that, using the 55th pick this June to bring Bronny on board. But as it turns out, there was another Western Conference rival that considered beating the Lakers to the punch. In a new piece by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, it was revealed that the Golden State Warriors thought about using the 52nd pick on Bronny, but decided against it as a way to respect LeBron’s wishes.

Redick was in the room when the Lakers made history and a dream into reality. He stood next to Pelinka as the Golden State Warriors, who had tried to trade for James last season, weighed whether to take Bronny at No. 52. The Warriors liked Bronny’s skill set and had him on their draft board, sources said. Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would’ve been a shrewd move — perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent. But ultimately, sources said, the Warriors opted to respect the wishes James had made clear and the Lakers signaled they would grant.

The elder James has a lengthy history with the Warriors, as he faced off against Steph Curry and co. in the NBA Finals four years in a row during his time in Cleveland. And most recently, the Warriors actually considered trading for LeBron at the trade deadline this past February, but ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful.