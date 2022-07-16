It’s been a while since we’ve seen LeBron James play basketball. James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the play-in tournament last season, and between that and the fact he sat the team’s final few games due to an injury, James has not taken the floor since April 1.

That changed on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. It was reported that James would suit up in Drew League, the annual pro-am summer basketball showcase based out of a high school in southern California, marking the first time since the 2011 NBA lockout that James would make an appearance in the league.

James played for MMV Cheaters with another NBA All-Star, DeMar DeRozan, who is a staple in the league. It led to quite the highly-anticipated event, with fans packing into King/Drew Magnet High School to watch the action.

The crowd showed up for the King 👑 Bron plays in his first Drew League game in over 10 years

From the jump, James imposed himself on the game, whether it was with one of his trademark fadeaway jumpers from the midpost or by making things happen in transition.

LeBron getting the action started with a smooth fade!

LeBron making it look easy with the spin and slam 🌪

Turn me up Bron!@KingJames is getting BUCKETS right now 👀

DeRozan, unsurprisingly, looked at home at the Drew…

DeMarvelous 🌟 DeMar's getting buckets in the mid-range…AUTOMATIC

…while James was relentless, making clear that he was bringing his very best on a Saturday afternoon in the summer.

You know the move, but you can't stop it! Sidestep Bron 🎯

👑 coming through for the JAM

At one point, USC guard Boogie Ellis got ahead of James in transition and decided to lob it off the backboard, which James caught and dunked so hard that he nearly pulled the backboard down.

James even came close to getting an incredible poster out of his cameo, although the big man who had a chance to contest his shot made a business decision at the last moment.

At the half, Cheaters held a 62-55 lead over Black Pearl Elite, with James’ 26 points leading all scorers. But the third quarter saw things flip — BPE got scorching hot while Cheaters could not hit a shot for a long stretch of the game, putting James, DeRozan, and co. in a position where they entered the fourth quarter trailing, 89-83.