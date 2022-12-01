LeBron James spoke to the media on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-109. Before it had the chance to wrap up, James, who frequently receives questions on topics that go beyond his play and whatever is going on with the Lakers, posed a question to members of the press about an ongoing controversy centered around Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

LeBron James questions the media and shares his thoughts on the Jerry Jones 1957 photo. pic.twitter.com/xbW9LyLicQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

“I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.

“When I watched Kyrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I wanna keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” James continued. “And I feel like, as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker, it’s asked about every single day. But it seems like, to me, the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it. But it seems like it’s just been buried under, ‘Oh, it happened, we just move on.’ And I was just kinda disappointed I didn’t receive that question from you guys.”

The photo to which James is referring shows Jones, then a sophomore in high school, as one of several students blocking and harassing six Black students attempting to desegregate North Little Rock High School in 1957. It was published last week by the Washington Post. Irving, a former teammate of James’ with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was recently suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for his refusal to “disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity.” He has since returned to the team after completing a series of action items laid out by the Nets.