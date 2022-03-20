It’s official: Only one person has scored more points in an NBA career than LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star officially passed Hall of Fame inductee Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list on Saturday night during the team’s game against the Washington Wizards. James entered the game needing 20 points to eclipse the Utah Jazz legend on the all-time scoring list.

James took the floor looking as good as ever, as he was in total control of things for a Lakers team in desperate need of a spark as we enter the final stretch of the regular season. And with just over five minutes left in the first half, he passed the final name remaining between himself and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has scored more points than anyone. James cut to the rim and was on the receiving end of a pass from Stanley Johnson. Washington did not have anyone protecting the rim, and as a result, James got an easy layup.

LEBRON MOVES TO SECOND ALL-TIME IN REGULAR SEASON SCORING 😤 pic.twitter.com/jbT5zBC1l5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 20, 2022

James had 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting in the first half with seven rebounds and four assists. Entering the evening, James scored 36,909 points, while Malone had 36,928. He still has a way to go to pass Abdul-Jabbar, though, who scored 38,387 in his career. James already has the NBA record for points scored in the regular season and playoffs.