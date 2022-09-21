Lonzo Ball underwent knee surgery back in January. It was only expected to hold him out for a few weeks, but after a number of setbacks, the Chicago Bulls decided to shut him down with the hopes that he’d be able to go in time for the 2022-23 season. That hasn’t happened, and on Wednesday evening, the team announced that Ball will go under the knife again before the season begins.

The Bulls put out a statement indicating that Ball needs “an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee,” which he will undergo next Wednesday. After that, the team put a 4-6 week timetable on when he’ll next have his knee evaluated.

Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in LA. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2022

Previously, Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said that Ball’s knee was not healing as quickly as they anticipated, and eventually, it was reported that Ball was viewed as doubtful to be able to suit up in time for the start of the season. It’s an extremely tough break for Chicago, as Ball was crucial to their early season success last year due to his ability to initiate their offense and help spearhead their perimeter defense.

Ball joined the Bulls last offseason on a 4-year deal worth $85 million. During his first year in Chicago, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.