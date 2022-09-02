lonzo-ball-top.jpg
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Lonzo Ball Is Doubtful To Start The Season Due To ‘Lingering Pain And Discomfort’ In His Knee

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Lonzo Ball play basketball. Ball needed surgery on his left meniscus back in January, and in the months since, every update has seemed to be increasingly pessimistic. Back in July, Bulls vice president Artūras Karnišovas gave a less-than-stellar quote about his recovery, saying that while Ball is progressing, it’s “probably not at the speed that we would like.”

Karnišovas likewise said that the team hoped Ball would be ready for training camp, but a new report by Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN indicates that probably won’t be able to go by then or the start of the regular season, as the former No. 2 overall pick continues to deal with “lingering pain and discomfort.”

While a source reiterated that Ball’s knee is structurally sound after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28, he continued to experience pain while attempting basketball activities as he spent the summer rehabbing in Los Angeles.

Ball will arrive in Chicago next week to undergo further evaluation by the team, but he is unlikely to participate when the Bulls begin training camp at the end of this month, sources said.

While the original plan was for Ball to miss 6-8 weeks in the aftermath of his surgery, the team eventually had to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×