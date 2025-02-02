The talk of sports fans everywhere on Saturday night was the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. The move was so surprising and unexpected that most people thought the first two Shams Charania tweets breaking the news were evidence he had been hacked until confirmation of the deal began rolling in from elsewhere.

With the trade happening just after midnight on the East Coast, an awful lot of folks learned about the deal while out on the town. For some that was by text or push notification on the Shams Charania tweet, but others found out thanks to a DJ who wanted to make sure those in the club were aware of the big news of the night.

I really do love everything about this, especially the fact that he read off the entire trade details. He didn’t just give the people a “Luka just got traded to the Lakers for AD.” No, he made sure they knew the full package so they could discuss amongst themselves with the full context of Max Christie, the Lakers 2029 first round pick, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber’s inclusion. Smashing the bomb sound effect button and then transitioning straight into “TV Off” by Kendrick Lamar is also some real DJ business, and I hope this man got some tips or something for his service.