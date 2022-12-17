Luka Doncic Threw Down A Dunk So Nasty Even He Couldn’t Believe It

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have had rollercoaster of a season, entering Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 14-14 record.

The Mavs have a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde aspect to them, as they will look like world beaters when everything’s rolling, but when shots don’t fall and they are out of rhythm they can look as bad as any team in the league. The good news from a Dallas perspective is that the contender Mavs showed up against the Blazers, particularly in the third quarter as they turned a 9-point halftime lead into a 25-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The play that will be the central highlight from what figures to be a blowout win for the Mavs is a rare Luka poster dunk, as the Mavs superstar pumpfaked a three, faked a pass, and then drove the lane before throwing down a monster dunk we don’t typically see from the MVP candidate.

LUKA CAUGHT A BODY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uE2z9ad2ho — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2022

The dunk is tremendous, but the best part is Doncic’s reaction as even he seems surprised by how hard he threw it down. Luka’s a certified #sneakyathlete in that he’s a husky white guy that spends most of his time beyond the arc and below the rim, but on occasion he’ll remind you that he is still an NBA athlete (and a gigantic human being) and throw one down. This time just happened to be in traffic and with a bit more force than even he’s accustomed to having.