Luka Doncic And The Mavs Beat The Sh*t Out Of The Suns In Game 7

Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns was unlike anything I have ever seen. The Suns, who posted (by far) the best record in the NBA this season, got run out of their own building by the Mavs in a game that was not in doubt by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.

At the half, Phoenix had scored 27 points, their lowest total of the season by far, which it should be said, is not a good thing to have happen in Game 7 of a playoff series. Making matters worse was that the Mavs were not having the same shooting struggles as Phoenix, led by Luka Doncic who scored 27 points in the half, tying the Suns all by his lonesome, in a truly incredible performance that saw him toy with the Suns inside and out, proving to be too strong in the paint and too talented on the perimeter for Phoenix’s defense.

🔥 Luka Doncic was on FIRE in the first half 🔥 27 PTS (9-12 FGM) | 9 REB | 4 3PM WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/6lQiL59yGy — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

Aiding Doncic was Spencer Dinwiddie, who came to life with four three-pointers in the first half, pouring in shot after shot from beyond the arc to put the Suns in a deeper and deeper deficit, until the lead was 30 at the half — which it should be noted — is a lot.

Spencer Dinwiddie drills his 2nd three-pointer of Q1 🎯 WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/LYTE0HdAEW — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

NO HESITATION FROM DEEP 🔥🔥🔥 Spencer Dinwiddie is heating up he's up to 13 points and 3 3PM! WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/mlAbLMyJMe — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

Spencer Dinwiddie (18 PTS) drains his 4th three of the night and Luka is loving it! WIN or GO HOME Game 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/noV9DeZyD5 — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

Illustrating the Suns issues was the fact that Devin Booker and Chris Paul did not have a made field goal in the first half, which is not how you’d draw it up, and any hope for a second half turnaround was quickly thwarted as the Mavs came out with the first punch once again, with Luka continuing to pour it on as he was doing horrific things to the Suns defense.

LUKA IS RIDICULOUS 🤧 pic.twitter.com/7yiSfm2kJV — x – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 16, 2022

I MEAN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rZ6yfSHhwZ — x – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 16, 2022

🔥 Luka has 35 points through 3 quarters 🔥 Game 7 Live Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/luj8k5kbFi — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

There was never a run for the Suns or even a sign of life, as they simply got their doors blown off in as embarrassing a fashion as one could imagine, with the game ultimately finishing with a 123-90 final score that wasn’t really that close. Paul and Booker combined for 21 points on 7-of-22 shooting with four turnovers. Deandre Ayton had five points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. Cam Johnson was the high scorer with 12, as they simply had nothing for the Dallas defense that was nothing short of sensational, insistent on taking Booker away and putting all of the pressure on Paul and the others, who looked worn down and lacked any spark. The only person that had as rough a night as the Suns was Lil Wayne, who sat courtside as his “Luka a ho” tweet from earlier in the series trended on Twitter as everyone dunked on it while he watched his chosen Suns get run out of the building.