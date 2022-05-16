The Dallas Mavericks thought it would be fun to kick the hell out of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night during Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinal series. Dallas walked into Phoenix and put on a crazy shooting display, while the Suns’ offense could not get off the ground, as evidenced by their 27 first half points.

A number of famous folks in attendance, including Lil Wayne, who joined the Suns last postseason as they celebrated making the NBA Finals. Weezy has had a close eye on this series, as evidenced by this tweet he sent during Game 5.

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

Well, as it turns out, saying that about a dude a few days before he comes out and plays a role in launching the opposing team into orbit doesn’t work out great when you’re famous. Because during Game 7, people on the internet decided to quote tweet this ruthlessly and dunk on Wayne with such ease that you’d think he, too, was playing defense for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Lil Wayne should’ve stayed home. Luka seen him at the game and turned into 93 Jordan https://t.co/loMj9DyvZ8 — Isaiah (@TotheFuture22) May 16, 2022

An underrated story line here https://t.co/4KjTduAmR0 — PD Web (@abovethebreak3) May 16, 2022

But Ho is life https://t.co/uOWX4GNW9m — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) May 16, 2022

WEEZY F BABY AND THE F IS FOR FRONT ROW SEATS TO THE LUKA SHOW https://t.co/GpgTYQhPWy — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) May 16, 2022

It is not clear whether or not Doncic has seen this tweet, but given how well he played during Game 7, I don’t think anyone would be surprised if we learned that he was a little mad that Lil Wayne called him out.