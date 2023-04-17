Maddy Siegrist Is Eager To Get To Work With The Dallas Wings

Drafted with the third overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Maddy Siegrist has been through the ringer the past week, taking on new challenges off the court. Getting drafted, new player orientation, starting to pack to make the move to Texas from Villanova, and flying out to Dallas have all comprised her past week, with a multitude of phone calls and media appearances in between.

A self-described ‘sponge’ who is always looking to learn, Siegrist is eager to get to training camp and back to what she does best, which is playing ball.

“The stronger players you play with, the better you’re going to be… knowing how many good players they have here, I’m gonna make the most of that,” says Siegrist.

She’s an avid film watcher, already having dove into clips and games of her soon to be teammates, noting she finds comfort through her preparation. She shares that quality with Wings first year head coach, Latricia Trammell, something Trammell grinned about while sharing during Dallas’ presser introducing Siegrist and the Wings’ entire five player draft class.

Trammell and general manager Greg Bibb both spoke highly on the importance of adding off-ball players who can fit into Trammell’s system, and balance out the offense around Arike Ogunbowale.

“She fits our philosophy,” says Trammell. “That’s so important, because that’s one way to get players that are drafted a chance to succeed.”

However, Dallas’ brass made it clear that they view Siegrist as more than just a shooter and floor spacer.

“Maddy reminds us of a shorter, younger Elena Delle Donne… I think she has that high ceiling, she has the work ethic, and the mentality,” says Trammell.