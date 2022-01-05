malik monk lakers top
Getty Image
DimeMag

Nick Young Used A ‘Karate Kid’ Reference Upon Learning Malik Monk’s Right Arm Was Also ‘Strictly For Buckets’

by:

Over his past six games, which includes five starts, Malik Monk has been scorching hot, averaging 20.7 points on 73.1 percent true shooting (.566/.455/.900 split). His versatile scoring has been a tremendous boon to the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense, and he’s formed a dynamic partnership with LeBron James.

Against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, he scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and knocked down a trio of threes to help Los Angeles snag its third consecutive win.

Apparently, he’s borrowing a philosophy from a former Lakers shooting guard that might be helping him torch the nets these days. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Monk doesn’t have any tattoos on his right arm because it’s ‘strictly’ for ‘buckets’, the same sentiment Nick Young announced years ago.

When Young was alerted of this parallel, he turned to The Karate Kid to summarize the dynamic.

“I’m Mr. Miyagi and he’s LaRusso,” Young told McMenamin via text. “The power of the no tat on the right arm is like wax on, wax off for buckets”

Young’s four years with the Lakers was certainly an electric tenure, one that saw him average a career-high 17.9 points and shoot 38.6 percent beyond the arc during the 2013-14 season. Like Young, Los Angeles is probably hoping Monk sticks around for a while and continues to pour in buckets with the arm that’s designed strictly for them.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×