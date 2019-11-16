Malik Monk Hit The Game-Winner To Put The Hornets Over The Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the many players in the superstar musical chairs around the NBA this summer, after losing Kemba Walker in free agency to the Boston Celtics, signing Terry Rozier to fill his role, and somewhat jump-starting a new era for a franchise that has struggled to get over the hump.

As they looked toward the future, they are banking on Rozier blossoming into the type of player they saw in Boston a couple of years ago who stepped up big time in Kyrie Irving’s absence and helped lead his team to within one game of the NBA Finals before falling to LeBron’s Cavs.

But on Friday night, they turned to a somewhat unlikely hero with time winding down in a tie game. With just a second remaining on the clock and the game knotted at 106-106 against the Pistons, Malik Monk took the inbounds pass and drained a contested three-pointer to give his team the win at the buzzer.

MALIK MONK CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/TL7ZzBoBjB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 16, 2019

Monk finished with 19 points off the bench as he led the way for his team in the stunning victory over Detroit. Rozier added 19 points as well, as they were able to withstand a 32-point effort from the Pistons’ Langston Galloway.