Thirteen individuals are headed to Springfield. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Saturday morning, with the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, and international basketball all represented. Among the headliners are San Antonio Spurs guard and Argentina legend Manu Ginobili, three-time WNBA champion Swin Cash, five-time All-NBA selection Tim Hardaway, and four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen.

Here is the entire list of folks who will be enshrined a little later this year, including the committees that elected them to the Hall of Fame:

North American Committee

Hugh Evans

Manu Ginobili

Tim Hardaway

Bob Huggins

George Karl

Women’s Committee

Swin Cash

Marianne Stanley

Lindsay Whalen

Veterans Direct Elect Committee

Lou Hudson

Direct Elect Contributor Committee

Larry Costello

Del Harris

Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee

Theresa Shank-Grentz

International Direct Elect Committee

Radivoj Korac

“The Class of 2022 is ripe with individuals who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love,” John L. Doleva, the president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement, per ESPN. “We congratulate and thank them for everything they’ve done to better the sport and look forward to honoring them during Enshrinement this fall.”

The class will be inducted on Sept. 10, 2022 in Springfield during the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement ceremony.