Thirteen individuals are headed to Springfield. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Saturday morning, with the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, and international basketball all represented. Among the headliners are San Antonio Spurs guard and Argentina legend Manu Ginobili, three-time WNBA champion Swin Cash, five-time All-NBA selection Tim Hardaway, and four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen.
Here is the entire list of folks who will be enshrined a little later this year, including the committees that elected them to the Hall of Fame:
North American Committee
Hugh Evans
Manu Ginobili
Tim Hardaway
Bob Huggins
George Karl
Women’s Committee
Swin Cash
Marianne Stanley
Lindsay Whalen
Veterans Direct Elect Committee
Lou Hudson
Direct Elect Contributor Committee
Larry Costello
Del Harris
Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee
Theresa Shank-Grentz
International Direct Elect Committee
Radivoj Korac
“The Class of 2022 is ripe with individuals who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love,” John L. Doleva, the president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement, per ESPN. “We congratulate and thank them for everything they’ve done to better the sport and look forward to honoring them during Enshrinement this fall.”
The class will be inducted on Sept. 10, 2022 in Springfield during the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement ceremony.