Jaylen Brown is a pretty popular guy among Boston sports fans right now. While his name has popped up in trade rumors for years, the Celtics always decided to hold onto him, and this season, that belief paid off in a big way, as Brown was named the MVP of both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals en route to the team winning its 18th NBA championship.

As a result, Brown received the highest honor that a Boston athlete can receive. During an appearance on First Take this week, noted guy from Boston Matt Damon was asked a simple question: If you could pick one Boston athlete, past or present, to save in a heist, who would you pick?

If Matt Damon could save one Boston athlete in a heist, he’s saving Jaylen Brown. “I just admire him. He’s a formidable man and I’m really proud that he’s playing in Boston.” 🎥 @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/06DV5wYIyQ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 1, 2024

“There are a lot of them, but I’ll tell you one present day player who I absolutely love for what he does on and off the court, is Jaylen Brown,” Damon said. “I’m so constantly, like, I just admire that guy. I can’t believe, how young in age, he’s already thinking strategically about how to use his platform to make the world a better place … It’s so competitive to get there, you have to be so singularly focused, and then to stay there takes so much.”

Damon made it a point to praise Brown for working hard to stay at the top of his professional field so he can continue to have a platform that lets him impact the world around him. It’s a really cool bit of recognition for Brown from a Bostonian who is held in high regard, and maybe the two can work on some sort of off-court project sometime in the future.