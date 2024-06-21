Despite the fact that the Boston Celtics wrapped up their 18th NBA title on Monday evening, the (very smart) decision was made to wait until Friday to hold the championship parade until Friday morning. It’s, of course, a day of celebration, as a ton of people flooded the streets of Boston to celebrate Joe Mazzulla’s team on the heels of its 5-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks.

But it also serves as an opportunity for reflection on this season, and of course, the chance to get the last word, if necessary. Jaylen Brown did just that, as the NBA Finals MVP wore a t-shirt for the parade that featured three simple words: State Your Source.

Jaylen Brown has arrived for the parade. Don’t think he has put the MVP trophy down. 🏆😎 pic.twitter.com/KE2f4qn74Z — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 21, 2024

If you don’t know, this shirt is Brown’s way of getting back at Stephen A. Smith for a report from earlier this postseason. During the Eastern Conference Finals, Smith went onto First Take and said that Brown has a bad attitude, which has led to him being viewed as a guy who is “not as marketable as he should be.” It was a pretty weird report, and after it hit social media, Brown had this to say.

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Brown is more marketable after he was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.