The McDonald’s All-American Game Opened Its Photo Archives For Some Classics Of LeBron, Candace, And More

The 45th McDonald’s All-American Game will take place on Tuesday, March 29 in Chicago, as 48 of the best boy’s and girl’s high school basketball players in the country gather for the annual showcase.

Those players will follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players the basketball world has seen, and to celebrate 45 years of the game, McDonald’s released some rare archived photos of some of those legends who have participated in the All-American Game festivities. From LeBron James to Candace Parker, Carmelo Anthony to Maya Moore, some of the biggest names in basketball have graced the McDonald’s All-American court as part of their first steps towards superstardom.

Dime was provided 11 rare photos of in-game and pre-game action involving some of these legends, shot by McDonald’s All-American photographer Brian Spurlock over the past 20 years, to take a trip down memory lane ahead of this year’s edition.

LeBron James

LeBron James Chris Paul
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

An 18-year old LeBron James gets his portrait taken after a pre-game shoot around at the 2003 McDonald’s All American Games in Cleveland. Future NBA players including Chris Paul and Charlie Villanueva await their turn nearby.

Candace Parker

Candace Parker
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Candace Parker becomes the first woman to win the slam dunk contest at the POWERADE® Jam Fest during the 2004 McDonald’s All American Games in Oklahoma City.

Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr.

Trae Young Michael Porter Jr
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. show off their formal wear swag at the player’s banquet and ring ceremony during the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games. Porter Jr. went on to be named MVP of the 2017 Games.

Maya Moore

Maya Moore
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Maya Moore drives to the lane during the 2007 McDonald’s All American Girls Game. That same year, Moore went on to win her third state high school championship, starting a impressive career that would eventually include winning multiple championships at the college and pro level.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Bam Adebayo travels back to the hotel after a special visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House during the 2016 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago. Future pro-stars Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk look on from the seats behind him.

Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Elena Delle Donne takes a shot over Nneka Ogwumike in the 2008 McDonald’s All American Game at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee. That same year, Delle Donne was also named the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Carmelo Anthony dunks in the 2002 McDonald’s All American Game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Anthony later spent six seasons playing in MSG as a small forward for the New York Knicks.

Tre Jones, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Zion Williamson

Duke Freshmen
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Former Duke stars pose before the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Arike Ogunbowale

Arike Ogunbowale
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Arike Ogunbowale shows off a soccer-style “header” during a shoot around at the 2015 McDonald’s All American Games at the United Center in Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

A young DeMar DeRozan poses for his official player photo during the 2008 McDonald’s All American Games in Milwaukee. DeRozan went on to play college ball at USC and currently is the starting small forward for the Chicago Bulls.

Robin and Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez Brook Lopez
Brian Spurlock / McDonald’s

Twin brothers Brook and Robin Lopez pose for a photo taken at the 2006 McDonald’s All American Games in San Diego. The California natives went on to play college ball together at Stanford before being drafted into the NBA in 2008.

