The McDonald’s All-American Game Opened Its Photo Archives For Some Classics Of LeBron, Candace, And More

The 45th McDonald’s All-American Game will take place on Tuesday, March 29 in Chicago, as 48 of the best boy’s and girl’s high school basketball players in the country gather for the annual showcase.

Those players will follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players the basketball world has seen, and to celebrate 45 years of the game, McDonald’s released some rare archived photos of some of those legends who have participated in the All-American Game festivities. From LeBron James to Candace Parker, Carmelo Anthony to Maya Moore, some of the biggest names in basketball have graced the McDonald’s All-American court as part of their first steps towards superstardom.

Dime was provided 11 rare photos of in-game and pre-game action involving some of these legends, shot by McDonald’s All-American photographer Brian Spurlock over the past 20 years, to take a trip down memory lane ahead of this year’s edition.

LeBron James

An 18-year old LeBron James gets his portrait taken after a pre-game shoot around at the 2003 McDonald’s All American Games in Cleveland. Future NBA players including Chris Paul and Charlie Villanueva await their turn nearby.

Candace Parker

Candace Parker becomes the first woman to win the slam dunk contest at the POWERADE® Jam Fest during the 2004 McDonald’s All American Games in Oklahoma City.

Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr.

Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr. show off their formal wear swag at the player’s banquet and ring ceremony during the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games. Porter Jr. went on to be named MVP of the 2017 Games.

Maya Moore

Maya Moore drives to the lane during the 2007 McDonald’s All American Girls Game. That same year, Moore went on to win her third state high school championship, starting a impressive career that would eventually include winning multiple championships at the college and pro level.

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo travels back to the hotel after a special visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House during the 2016 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago. Future pro-stars Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk look on from the seats behind him.

Elena Delle Donne