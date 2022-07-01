mitchell robinson
Getty Image
DimeMag

Mitchell Robinson Will Return To The Knicks On A 4-Year, $60 Million Deal

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The New York Knicks made a splash in the center market on the first day of free agency when the team convinced Isaiah Hartenstein to make the trip from coast to coast and leave the Los Angeles Clippers. In the immediate aftermath, questions popped up about what this meant for the future of Mitchell Robinson, as the rim protecting center was on the unrestricted free agent market.

As it turns out, it doesn’t mean much of anything, as Robinson will return to the only city he’s called home during his NBA career. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Robinson and the Knicks came to terms on a 4-year contract extension that will pay him $60 million over the life of the deal.

A former second-round draft pick, Robinson has turned into an important piece of the puzzle for Tom Thibodeau. He’s carved out a role as the team’s starting center over each of the last few years, and when he has been able to play — something he did more than ever before during the 2021-22 campaign — Robinson is among the best shot blockers in the NBA.

Robinson averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knicks on 76.1 percent shooting (48.6 percent from the line) in 72 games in 2021-22.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×