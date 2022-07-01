The New York Knicks made a splash in the center market on the first day of free agency when the team convinced Isaiah Hartenstein to make the trip from coast to coast and leave the Los Angeles Clippers. In the immediate aftermath, questions popped up about what this meant for the future of Mitchell Robinson, as the rim protecting center was on the unrestricted free agent market.

As it turns out, it doesn’t mean much of anything, as Robinson will return to the only city he’s called home during his NBA career. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Robinson and the Knicks came to terms on a 4-year contract extension that will pay him $60 million over the life of the deal.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

A former second-round draft pick, Robinson has turned into an important piece of the puzzle for Tom Thibodeau. He’s carved out a role as the team’s starting center over each of the last few years, and when he has been able to play — something he did more than ever before during the 2021-22 campaign — Robinson is among the best shot blockers in the NBA.

Robinson averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knicks on 76.1 percent shooting (48.6 percent from the line) in 72 games in 2021-22.