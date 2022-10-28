The Phoenix Suns are on the market. In light of the NBA’s investigation into Robert Sarver that highlighted numerous examples of a hostile work environment he fostered, Sarver announced that he will sell the team, along with its WNBA counterpart, the Phoenix Mercury.

So far, there’s been nothing but rumors and speculation as to who will end up meeting what is sure to be a hefty price tag. Earlier this week, Bill Simmons revealed on his podcast that he heard former President of the United States Barack Obama “is involved in one of the groups. And that’s the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front.”

Suns head coach Monty Williams met with the media on Thursday and got asked about Obama potentially getting involved with the franchise. While he stressed that he usually would not comment on this sort of thing, Williams expressed that he would “value” getting a chance to work with the former president.

Monty Williams on Barack Obama rumors: "I think anyone would value a partnership like that." Also calls HoopsHype his social media platform of choice. Will take that as a compliment. pic.twitter.com/BJtkCK8CTJ — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 28, 2022

“I don’t tend to make comments about speculation, but I think anybody would value a partnership with someone like that,” Williams said. “For me, as an African-American, even though you may have differences of opinions on certain views politically, whatever that looks like, someone that’s been through those kinds of experiences from a leadership standpoint, I would love to just pick his brain and just sit and listen for hours about life and decisions and things like that.

“So, I’ve heard that, also, but it’s hard to speculate on that, cause I’m so locked in on the season,” Williams continued.

Phoenix has gotten out to a 3-1 start to the year.