The first event of the NBA’s All-Star weekend is the Celebrity Game, which usually features a number of very funny moments sprinkled throughout a not particularly great basketball game. Of course, giving fans a good game is not the primary objective of the Celebrity Game — the hope is the event can celebrate the city and make some people laugh while some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment play 5-on-5.

On Wednesday, the rosters were announced for this year’s Celebrity Game, which features some veterans of the game, some professional athletes, and also, coaches Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins. Here’s who is going to participate:

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen

Noah Carlock

Brittney Elena

Machine Gun Kelly

Dearica Hambry

Nyjah Huston

Matt James

Quavo

Ranveer Singh

Alex Toussaint

Anderson Varejao

Team Nique

Anuel AA

Justin Bibb

Kane Brown

Myles Garrett

Booby Gibson

Tiffany Haddish

Jack Harlow

Crissa Jackson

Anjali Ranadivé

Gianmarco Tamberi

We highly recommend that no one on Team Walton — with the exception of maybe Anderson Varejao — lets Myles Garrett back them down in the low post, because there is no way that will be fun. The broadcast booth for the game will consist of Cassidy Hubbarth, Richard Jefferson, and Kendrick Perkins, while Monica McNutt will be the game’s sideline reporter. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.