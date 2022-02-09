The first event of the NBA’s All-Star weekend is the Celebrity Game, which usually features a number of very funny moments sprinkled throughout a not particularly great basketball game. Of course, giving fans a good game is not the primary objective of the Celebrity Game — the hope is the event can celebrate the city and make some people laugh while some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment play 5-on-5.
On Wednesday, the rosters were announced for this year’s Celebrity Game, which features some veterans of the game, some professional athletes, and also, coaches Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins. Here’s who is going to participate:
Team Walton
Jimmie Allen
Noah Carlock
Brittney Elena
Machine Gun Kelly
Dearica Hambry
Nyjah Huston
Matt James
Quavo
Ranveer Singh
Alex Toussaint
Anderson Varejao
Team Nique
Anuel AA
Justin Bibb
Kane Brown
Myles Garrett
Booby Gibson
Tiffany Haddish
Jack Harlow
Crissa Jackson
Anjali Ranadivé
Gianmarco Tamberi
We highly recommend that no one on Team Walton — with the exception of maybe Anderson Varejao — lets Myles Garrett back them down in the low post, because there is no way that will be fun. The broadcast booth for the game will consist of Cassidy Hubbarth, Richard Jefferson, and Kendrick Perkins, while Monica McNutt will be the game’s sideline reporter. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.