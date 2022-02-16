NBA All-Star Weekend is as much about the spectacle as it is the game itself, and the league has made its midseason break quite the production in recent years, with celebrity guests and big-time musical performances.

This year, the league is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and like it did in 1997 when it honored the NBA at 50 team, this year’s halftime will honor the 76 players named to the NBA’s Top 75 squad earlier this year. The league has tabbed four celebrity narrators for the occasion, with Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Anderson taking fans through 75 years of the NBA by way of the Top 75 team. While normally halftime is a full musical performance, this year will feature just one song, as Earth, Wind, and Fire will perform “Shining Star” live in Cleveland to cap the halftime event.

Prior to the game, Machine Gun Kelly, and DJ D-Nice will do intros for the All-Star teams, while Macy Gray and Ryland James will perform the United States and Canadian anthems respectively. The league already announced that DJ Khaled and friends — Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, and Lil Baby — will perform at All-Star Saturday Night between the Three-Point Contest and the Dunk Contest.